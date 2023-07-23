Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .633 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mets.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .315 with 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.9% of his games this season, Duran has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (33.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.361
|AVG
|.273
|.424
|OBP
|.309
|.615
|SLG
|.424
|21
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|12
|29/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|12
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.35, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
