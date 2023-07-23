Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .633 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mets.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .315 with 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.9% of his games this season, Duran has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (33.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .361 AVG .273 .424 OBP .309 .615 SLG .424 21 XBH 16 4 HR 2 22 RBI 12 29/14 K/BB 42/6 12 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings