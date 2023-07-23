In the Hamburg Round of 32 on Sunday, No. 75-ranked Martina Trevisan faces No. 168 Elvina Kalieva.

With -300 odds, Trevisan is the favorite against Kalieva (+220) in this matchup.

Martina Trevisan vs. Elvina Kalieva Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, July 23

Sunday, July 23 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Martina Trevisan vs. Elvina Kalieva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Martina Trevisan has a 75.0% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Elvina Kalieva -300 Odds to Win Match +220 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Martina Trevisan vs. Elvina Kalieva Trends and Insights

Trevisan is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 3-6, 7-6, 0-6, in the Round of 32 at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

In her most recent match on April 2, 2023, Kalieva came up short 4-6, 1-6 against Louisa Chirico in the qualifying round of the Credit One Charleston Open.

Trevisan has played 19.4 games per match in her 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 10 matches on clay over the past year, Trevisan has played an average of 19.5 games.

Kalieva is averaging 19.4 games per match in her seven matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.0% of those games.

Kalieva has averaged 16.0 games per match and 8.0 games per set through two matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Trevisan and Kalieva have matched up in the last five years.

