Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (6-15) play Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (15-5) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, July 23 at 3:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 96-87 in its last game against Washington. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Jonquel Jones, who finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Stewart posted 24 points and 10 rebounds. Led by Kelsey Mitchell with 18 points, five assists and four steals last time out, Indiana won 82-76 versus Washington.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1000 to win)

Liberty (-1000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+600 to win)

Fever (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-11.5)

Liberty (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are surrendering 82.4 points per game this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined on offense, averaging 88.2 points per contest (second-best).

New York is allowing 34.4 boards per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has shined by pulling down 37.4 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Liberty have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 24.2 dimes per contest.

New York has been playing poorly in terms of turnovers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.4) and worst in forced turnovers per game (12).

The Liberty are thriving in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in threes (10.6 per game) and best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.2%).

New York is surrendering 7.6 treys per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 35.5% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have scored at a lower rate when playing at home than on the road in the 2023 season (87.9 at home versus 88.5 on the road), and have given up more points in home games than on the road (83.1 opponent points per home game versus 81.6 on the road).

New York rebounds better on the road than at home (38 RPG on the road, 36.7 RPG at home), and it lets its opponents pull down more boards in home games than in road games (35 at home, 33.8 on the road).

On average, the Liberty rack up more assists at home than on the road (24.3 at home, 24 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen New York turn the ball over at the same rate home and away (14.4 per game). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (12.3).

The Liberty make 0.4 more three-pointers when playing at home (10.8 per game) than on the road (10.4). They also shoot a better percentage at home (39% in home games compared to 37.4% on the road).

New York gives up 0.2999999999999998 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (7.7). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (33% in home games compared to 38.3% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty are 14-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Liberty are 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter.

Against the spread, New York is 7-12-0 this year.

New York has won once ATS (1-4) as a 11.5-point favorite or more this year.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Liberty's implied win probability is 90.9%.

