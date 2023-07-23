Red Sox vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (52-47) and the New York Mets (46-52) clashing at Fenway Park (on July 23) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.35 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.
- The Red Sox have won 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has a record of 9-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 498.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|W 7-0
|Brennan Bernardino vs Paul Blackburn
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|L 3-0
|Joe Jacques vs Luis Medina
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|L 6-5
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 22
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|W 8-6
|James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|-
|Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Charlie Morton
|July 26
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider
|July 28
|@ Giants
|-
|James Paxton vs Logan Webb
|July 29
|@ Giants
|-
|TBA vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling
