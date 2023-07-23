Sunday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (52-47) and the New York Mets (46-52) clashing at Fenway Park (on July 23) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.35 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.
  • The Red Sox have won 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Boston has a record of 9-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
  • The Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 498.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 17 @ Athletics W 7-0 Brennan Bernardino vs Paul Blackburn
July 18 @ Athletics L 3-0 Joe Jacques vs Luis Medina
July 19 @ Athletics L 6-5 Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
July 22 Mets L 5-4 Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga
July 22 Mets W 8-6 James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
July 23 Mets - Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco
July 25 Braves - Brayan Bello vs Charlie Morton
July 26 Braves - Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider
July 28 @ Giants - James Paxton vs Logan Webb
July 29 @ Giants - TBA vs Anthony DeSclafani
July 30 @ Giants - Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling

