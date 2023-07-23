Sunday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (52-47) and the New York Mets (46-52) clashing at Fenway Park (on July 23) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.35 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

The Red Sox have won 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 9-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 498.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).

Red Sox Schedule