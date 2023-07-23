There are two contests on today's WNBA schedule, including the Phoenix Mercury taking on the Washington Mystics.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury take to the home court of the Mystics on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 11-10

11-10 PHO Record: 6-15

6-15 WAS Stats: 81.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (third)

81.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (third) PHO Stats: 76.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (13.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Brittney Sykes (13.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.7 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 WAS Odds to Win: -186

-186 PHO Odds to Win: +151

+151 Total: 156.5 points

The New York Liberty face the Indiana Fever

The Fever go on the road to face the Liberty on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 15-5

15-5 IND Record: 6-15

6-15 NYL Stats: 88.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

88.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (seventh) IND Stats: 82.1 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.8 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -11.5

-11.5 NYL Odds to Win: -855

-855 IND Odds to Win: +561

+561 Total: 170.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.