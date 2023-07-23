Sunday's game features the New York Yankees (52-47) and the Kansas City Royals (28-72) matching up at Yankee Stadium (on July 23) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Yankees.

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (1-4) for the Yankees and Jordan Lyles (1-11) for the Royals.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 36, or 59%, of those games.

This season New York has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

New York has scored 432 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Yankees Schedule