Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -200 +165 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-4.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 36 of the 61 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, New York has gone 5-2 (71.4%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Yankees a 66.7% chance to win.

New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 98 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-50-5).

The Yankees have put together a 6-6-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-23 22-24 25-12 27-35 42-39 10-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.