The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Severino Stats

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts this season, Severino has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 17 6.0 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 2.2 10 7 7 3 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 4.0 9 9 7 2 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 6.0 5 0 0 4 2 at Red Sox Jun. 18 5.0 7 4 3 6 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 97 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.330/.432 on the season.

Torres will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI (83 total hits).

He has a slash line of .244/.332/.379 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 99 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashing .250/.290/.442 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits).

He's slashed .246/.288/.424 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1

