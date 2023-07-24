On Monday, Alex Molcan (No. 81 in the world) takes on Alexander Zverev (No. 19) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.

Zverev has -1000 odds to win versus Molcan (+550).

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 90.9% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Alex Molcan -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 64 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Trends and Insights

Zverev is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, 2-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at the Nordea Open.

In his last match on July 18, 2023, Molcan was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Zverev in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open.

Zverev has played 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.0 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Zverev has played 22 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.8% of games.

Molcan is averaging 24.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 47.1% of those games.

In 17 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Molcan has averaged 25.0 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 49.4% of the games.

Zverev and Molcan have played two times dating back to 2015, and Zverev has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory in their last meeting on July 18, 2023 at the Nordea Open.

Zverev and Molcan have faced off in six sets against each other, with Zverev taking five of them.

Zverev and Molcan have matched up for 56 total games, and Zverev has won more often, claiming 34 of them.

Zverev and Molcan have squared off two times, averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

