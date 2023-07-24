On Monday, Benjamin Bonzi (No. 107 in the world) meets Alexei Popyrin (No. 91) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

In this Round of 32 match versus Bonzi (+130), Popyrin is favored to win with -165 odds.

Alexei Popyrin vs. Benjamin Bonzi Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Alexei Popyrin vs. Benjamin Bonzi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexei Popyrin has a 62.3% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Benjamin Bonzi -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

Alexei Popyrin vs. Benjamin Bonzi Trends and Insights

Popyrin is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 117-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad, Bonzi lost 3-6, 4-6 against Daniel Altmaier.

Popyrin has played 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 28.1 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Popyrin has played 16 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.5% of games.

In the past year, Bonzi has competed in 36 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.5% of the games. He averages 25.6 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

In five matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Bonzi has averaged 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.8% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Popyrin and Bonzi have not competed against each other.

