In the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 32 on Monday, No. 115-ranked Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov meets No. 155 Anna Bondar.

With -135 odds, Bondar is the favorite against Bolsova Zadoinov (+105) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Anna Bondar Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Anna Bondar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Bondar has a 57.4% chance to win.

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov Anna Bondar +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Anna Bondar Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Bolsova Zadoinov was beaten by No. 193-ranked Sinja Kraus, 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round.

Bondar is coming off a 3-6, 0-6 defeat to No. 69-ranked Elina Avanesyan in the Round of 16 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Bolsova Zadoinov has played 23 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.1 games per match.

Bolsova Zadoinov has played 14 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.0 games per match.

In the past year, Bondar has played 31 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.2% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Bondar has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 13 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Bolsova Zadoinov and Bondar have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.