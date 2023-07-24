In the Hamburg Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 246-ranked Maria Timofeeva versus No. 62 Arantxa Rus.

Rus is getting -300 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Timofeeva (+220).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arantxa Rus vs. Maria Timofeeva Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arantxa Rus vs. Maria Timofeeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 75.0% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Maria Timofeeva -300 Odds to Win Match +220 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arantxa Rus vs. Maria Timofeeva Trends and Insights

Rus last hit the court on July 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 7-5, 2-6 loss to No. 52-ranked Jasmine Paolini .

On July 22, 2023, Timofeeva won her last match, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, over Nadia Podoroska in the semifinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In her 22 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rus has played an average of 21.9 games.

Rus has played 13 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.2 games per match.

Timofeeva is averaging 23.1 games per match through her 12 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.1% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Timofeeva has played nine matches and averaged 22.3 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

Rus and Timofeeva have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.