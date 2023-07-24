In the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open on Monday, Arthur Fils (ranked No. 68) meets Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 56).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Fils is favored (-190) against Galan (+145) .

Arthur Fils vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Fils vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 65.5% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Daniel Elahi Galan -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Arthur Fils vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

Fils was defeated 6-7, 6-7 versus Dominic Stephan Stricker in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad (his last match).

Despite losing 1-6, 6-4, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Jan Choinski, Galan remains in the tournament.

In his 29 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Fils has played an average of 21.4 games (20.7 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Fils has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.2 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.1% of games.

Galan has averaged 26.4 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 41 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.8% of the games.

Galan has averaged 26.0 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 15 matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Fils and Galan have matched up in the last five years.

