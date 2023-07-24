Zeynep Sonmez (No. 201) will meet Bernarda Pera (No. 56) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg on Monday, July 24.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Pera is the favorite (-400) versus Sonmez (+290) .

Bernarda Pera vs. Zeynep Sonmez Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Bernarda Pera vs. Zeynep Sonmez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernarda Pera has an 80.0% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Zeynep Sonmez -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Bernarda Pera vs. Zeynep Sonmez Trends and Insights

Pera is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 110-ranked Diana Shnaider, 4-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Sonmez came out on top 6-4, 7-5 against Nuria Brancaccio in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In her 45 matches over the past year across all court types, Pera has played an average of 22.4 games.

In her 14 matches on clay over the past year, Pera has played an average of 22.1 games.

In her six matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Sonmez is averaging 24.0 games per match and winning 50.7% of those games.

Sonmez has averaged 24.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set in two matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Pera and Sonmez have not played each other since 2015.

