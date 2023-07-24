On Monday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 45 in the world) takes on Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 66) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.

In this Round of 32 match, Van de Zandschulp is favored (-120) versus Varillas (-105) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Botic Van de Zandschulp has a 54.5% chance to win.

Botic Van de Zandschulp Juan Pablo Varillas -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on July 7, 2023 (his last match), Van de Zandschulp was defeated by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6.

Varillas is coming off a 7-6, 1-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 79-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Through 50 matches over the past year (across all court types), Van de Zandschulp has played 25.4 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.8% of them.

Van de Zandschulp has played 10 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Varillas has played 35 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.4% of the games. He averages 24.4 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

In 28 matches on clay courts in the past year, Varillas has averaged 23.3 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 51.0% of the games.

Van de Zandschulp and Varillas have met once dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Ismaning, Germany Men Singles Round of 32. Van de Zandschulp was victorious in that match 6-0, 6-1.

In two total sets against one another, Van de Zandschulp has won two, while Varillas has claimed zero.

Van de Zandschulp and Varillas have squared off in 13 total games, and Van de Zandschulp has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

Van de Zandschulp and Varillas have played one time, averaging 13.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.