On Monday, Brandon Nakashima (No. 57 in the world) meets Max Purcell (No. 71) in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Nakashima is getting -350 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Purcell (+260).

Brandon Nakashima vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Brandon Nakashima vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 77.8% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Max Purcell -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Brandon Nakashima vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

Nakashima most recently competed on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, and the match ended in a 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 6-7, 6-3 loss to No. 70-ranked Jordan Thompson .

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open, Purcell was defeated 4-6, 1-6 against Gijs Brouwer.

Nakashima has played 48 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Nakashima has played 37 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.9 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Purcell has played 21 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.7 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.6% of those games.

Purcell is averaging 22.5 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 13 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Nakashima and Purcell have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Mifel Open Round of 16. Nakashima claimed victory in that match 6-3, 6-3.

Nakashima and Purcell have played two total sets, with Nakashima claiming two of them and Purcell zero.

Nakashima and Purcell have squared off in 18 total games, with Nakashima winning 12 and Purcell capturing six.

In their one match against each other, Nakashima and Purcell are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.

