Tatjana Maria (No. 67) will take on Camila Giorgi (No. 50) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Monday, July 24.

Giorgi is the favorite (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Maria, who is +190.

Camila Giorgi vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Camila Giorgi vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Camila Giorgi has a 71.4% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Tatjana Maria -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Camila Giorgi vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

Giorgi came up short 2-6, 4-6 against Varvara Gracheva in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

Maria last played on July 19, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Hungarian Grand Prix and was taken down 3-6, 6-2, 6-7 by No. 441-ranked Fanny Stollar.

Giorgi has played 38 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.3 games per match.

In her 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Giorgi has played an average of 23.2 games.

Maria has played 46 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.

Maria has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 51.1% of games.

Giorgi and Maria have not played each other since 2015.

