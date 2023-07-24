Tatjana Maria (No. 67) will take on Camila Giorgi (No. 50) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Monday, July 24.

Giorgi is the favorite (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Maria, who is +190.

Camila Giorgi vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

  • Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, July 24
  • Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
  • Location: Warsaw, Poland
  • Court Surface: Hard

Camila Giorgi vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Camila Giorgi has a 71.4% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Tatjana Maria
-250 Odds to Win Match +190
+2200 Odds to Win Tournament +10000
71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5%
4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0%
56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Camila Giorgi vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

  • Giorgi came up short 2-6, 4-6 against Varvara Gracheva in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).
  • Maria last played on July 19, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Hungarian Grand Prix and was taken down 3-6, 6-2, 6-7 by No. 441-ranked Fanny Stollar.
  • Giorgi has played 38 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.3 games per match.
  • In her 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Giorgi has played an average of 23.2 games.
  • Maria has played 46 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.
  • Maria has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 51.1% of games.
  • Giorgi and Maria have not played each other since 2015.

