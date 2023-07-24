Christopher Eubanks vs. Andres Martin: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Truist Atlanta Open
In the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on Monday, Christopher Eubanks (ranked No. 31) meets Andres Martin.
Eubanks carries -1600 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 versus Martin (+750).
Christopher Eubanks vs. Andres Martin Match Information
- Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: Atlantic Station
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Court Surface: Hard
Christopher Eubanks vs. Andres Martin Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 94.1% chance to win.
|Christopher Eubanks
|Andres Martin
|-1600
|Odds to Win Match
|+750
|94.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|11.8%
|64.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.5
Christopher Eubanks vs. Andres Martin Trends and Insights
- In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Eubanks was beaten by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.
- Martin last played on February 20, 2023 in the qualifying round of the ATP Challenger Rome, USA Men Singles 2023 and was taken down 5-7, 4-6 Toby Alex Kodat.
- Eubanks has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 29.2 games per match (26.1 in best-of-three matches).
- Eubanks has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.6 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In his five matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Martin is averaging 16.6 games per match (16.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.2% of those games.
- On hard courts, Martin has played five matches and averaged 16.6 games per match (16.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.
- Eubanks and Martin have not matched up against each other since 2015.
