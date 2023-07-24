In the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on Monday, Christopher Eubanks (ranked No. 31) meets Andres Martin.

Eubanks carries -1600 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 versus Martin (+750).

Christopher Eubanks vs. Andres Martin Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Christopher Eubanks vs. Andres Martin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 94.1% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Andres Martin -1600 Odds to Win Match +750 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.8% 64.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.5

Christopher Eubanks vs. Andres Martin Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Eubanks was beaten by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.

Martin last played on February 20, 2023 in the qualifying round of the ATP Challenger Rome, USA Men Singles 2023 and was taken down 5-7, 4-6 Toby Alex Kodat.

Eubanks has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 29.2 games per match (26.1 in best-of-three matches).

Eubanks has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.6 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his five matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Martin is averaging 16.6 games per match (16.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Martin has played five matches and averaged 16.6 games per match (16.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

Eubanks and Martin have not matched up against each other since 2015.

