In the Hamburg European Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 49-ranked Richard Gasquet versus No. 64 Daniel Altmaier.

In this Round of 32 match versus Gasquet (+180), Altmaier is the favorite with -250 odds.

Daniel Altmaier vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Daniel Altmaier vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Altmaier has a 71.4% chance to win.

Daniel Altmaier Richard Gasquet -250 Odds to Win Match +180 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 55.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.4

Daniel Altmaier vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights

Altmaier is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 46-ranked Yannick Hanfmann, 6-4, 2-6, 5-7, in the Round of 16 at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

In his last match on July 16, 2023, Gasquet came up short 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 against Benoit Paire in the finals of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

In his 34 matches over the past year across all court types, Altmaier has played an average of 25.6 games (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 18 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Altmaier has played an average of 24.7 games (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 52 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Gasquet is averaging 24.6 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.0% of those games.

In 15 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Gasquet has averaged 23.8 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 51.5% of the games.

Gasquet holds a 2-0 record against Altmaier. Their last match on July 24, 2021, at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, was won by Gasquet 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Gasquet and Altmaier have faced off in five total sets, with Gasquet taking four of them and Altmaier one.

Gasquet has defeated Altmaier in 28 of 49 total games between them, good for a 57.1% win rate.

In their two matches against each other, Altmaier and Gasquet are averaging 24.5 games and 2.5 sets.

