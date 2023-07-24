In a match scheduled for Monday, Polina Kudermetova (No. 157 in rankings) will take on Diana Shnaider (No. 101) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg.

With -155 odds, Shnaider is the favorite against Kudermetova (+120) in this match.

Diana Shnaider vs. Polina Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Diana Shnaider vs. Polina Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has a 60.8% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Polina Kudermetova -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Diana Shnaider vs. Polina Kudermetova Trends and Insights

Shnaider came up short 1-6, 1-6 against Maria Timofeeva in the Round of 16 of the Hungarian Grand Prix (her most recent match).

Kudermetova is coming off a 7-5, 7-5 win over No. 206-ranked Ekaterina (1996) Makarova in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 18 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Shnaider has played 21.6 games per match and won 50.4% of them.

Shnaider has played seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 20.1 games per match.

Kudermetova is averaging 19.0 games per match through her 15 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.2% of those games.

On clay, Kudermetova has played six matches and averaged 17.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Shnaider and Kudermetova have matched up in the last five years.

