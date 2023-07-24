No. 94-ranked Dominic Thiem will face No. 136 Facundo Bagnis in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 32 on Monday, July 24.

In this Round of 32 match versus Bagnis (+145), Thiem is favored with -190 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Dominic Thiem vs. Facundo Bagnis Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dominic Thiem vs. Facundo Bagnis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 65.5% chance to win.

Dominic Thiem Facundo Bagnis -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dominic Thiem vs. Facundo Bagnis Trends and Insights

Thiem was defeated 5-7, 6-2, 3-6 against Hamad Medjedovic in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad (his last match).

Bagnis defeated Timofey Skatov 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Thiem has played 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Thiem has played 20 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.6% of games.

Bagnis is averaging 23.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.0% of those games.

In 20 matches on clay courts in the past year, Bagnis has averaged 22.6 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.4% of the games.

Thiem and Bagnis have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.