Dino Prizmic (No. 296) will meet Duje Ajdukovic (No. 326) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Monday, July 24.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Prizmic is the favorite (-165) against Ajdukovic (+130) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Duje Ajdukovic vs. Dino Prizmic Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Duje Ajdukovic vs. Dino Prizmic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dino Prizmic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Duje Ajdukovic Dino Prizmic +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Duje Ajdukovic vs. Dino Prizmic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on July 26, 2022 (his last match), Ajdukovic lost to Alex Molcan 2-6, 6-7.

Prizmic most recently played on April 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Banja Luka Open and was taken down 3-6, 1-6 by No. 42-ranked Richard Gasquet.

Ajdukovic has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) in his one match over the past year (across all court types).

Ajdukovic has played one match on clay over the past year, and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

Prizmic has played four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 16.3 games per match (16.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.

In four matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Prizmic has averaged 16.3 games per match (16.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set, winning 50.8% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Ajdukovic and Prizmic have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.