Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 44) will meet Dusan Lajovic (No. 61) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open on Monday, July 24.

In the Round of 32, Kecmanovic is favored over Lajovic, with -130 odds against the underdog's +100.

Dusan Lajovic vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Dusan Lajovic vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 56.5% chance to win.

Dusan Lajovic Miomir Kecmanovic +100 Odds to Win Match -130 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Dusan Lajovic vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

Lajovic is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 139-ranked Filip Misolic, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the Nordea Open.

Kecmanovic is coming off a 2-6, 3-6 defeat to No. 79-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the semifinals at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Through 44 matches over the past year (across all court types), Lajovic has played 22.7 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.3% of them.

Lajovic has played 31 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Kecmanovic has played 57 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.1% of the games. He averages 23.6 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

In 17 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has averaged 23.7 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 53.8% of the games.

In the one match between Lajovic and Kecmanovic dating back to 2015, in the Banja Luka Open semifinals, Lajovic won 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Lajovic has taken two sets against Kecmanovic (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Kecmanovic's one.

Lajovic has defeated Kecmanovic in 17 of 33 total games between them, good for a 51.5% win rate.

Kecmanovic and Lajovic have played one time, and they have averaged 33.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

