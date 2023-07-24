Evgeniya Rodina (No. 289) will take on Elina Avanesyan (No. 68) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Monday, July 24.

With -1100 odds, Avanesyan is the favorite against Rodina (+600) in this matchup.

Elina Avanesyan vs. Evgeniya Rodina Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Elina Avanesyan vs. Evgeniya Rodina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Avanesyan has a 91.7% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Evgeniya Rodina -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 70.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 29.9

Elina Avanesyan vs. Evgeniya Rodina Trends and Insights

Avanesyan was defeated 1-6, 3-6 against Nadia Podoroska in the quarterfinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix (her last match).

In the Hungarian Grand Prix (her previous tournament), Rodina was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 377-ranked Anna Siskova, 3-6, 0-6.

Avanesyan has played 37 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

In her 13 matches on clay over the past year, Avanesyan has played an average of 21.2 games.

In the past 12 months, Rodina has played 14 total matches (across all court types), winning 45.2% of the games. She averages 18.0 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

On clay courts, Rodina has played two matches and averaged 16.0 games per match and 8.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Avanesyan and Rodina have not played against each other.

