In the Round of 32 of the Hamburg on Monday, Jule Niemeier (ranked No. 105) takes on Ella Seidel (No. 302).

Niemeier has -450 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Seidel (+320).

Ella Seidel vs. Jule Niemeier Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Ella Seidel vs. Jule Niemeier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jule Niemeier has an 81.8% chance to win.

Ella Seidel Jule Niemeier +320 Odds to Win Match -450 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 39.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.8

Ella Seidel vs. Jule Niemeier Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Bett1open on June 17, 2023 (her most recent match), Seidel lost to Laura Siegemund 4-6, 3-6.

In the Wimbledon (her previous tournament), Niemeier was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 126-ranked Dalma Galfi, 6-4, 6-7, 1-6.

Seidel has played two matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.5 games per match.

Seidel has played one match on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.0 games per match.

Niemeier has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.4% of the games.

Niemeier has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set through seven matches on clay courts in the past year.

Seidel and Niemeier have not played each other since 2015.

