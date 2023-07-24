Ella Seidel vs. Jule Niemeier: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hamburg
In the Round of 32 of the Hamburg on Monday, Jule Niemeier (ranked No. 105) takes on Ella Seidel (No. 302).
Niemeier has -450 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Seidel (+320).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Ella Seidel vs. Jule Niemeier Match Information
- Tournament: The Hamburg
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Ella Seidel vs. Jule Niemeier Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jule Niemeier has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Ella Seidel
|Jule Niemeier
|+320
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|23.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|39.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Ella Seidel vs. Jule Niemeier Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round of the Bett1open on June 17, 2023 (her most recent match), Seidel lost to Laura Siegemund 4-6, 3-6.
- In the Wimbledon (her previous tournament), Niemeier was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 126-ranked Dalma Galfi, 6-4, 6-7, 1-6.
- Seidel has played two matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.5 games per match.
- Seidel has played one match on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.0 games per match.
- Niemeier has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.4% of the games.
- Niemeier has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set through seven matches on clay courts in the past year.
- Seidel and Niemeier have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.