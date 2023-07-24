Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Guido Pella: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hamburg European Open
In a match slated for Monday, Guido Pella (No. 229 in rankings) will take on Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 48) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.
Ruusuvuori is getting -225 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Pella (+175).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Guido Pella Match Information
- Tournament: The Hamburg European Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Guido Pella Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|Guido Pella
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|56.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Guido Pella Trends and Insights
- Ruusuvuori last competed on July 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 6-2, 6-7 loss to No. 75-ranked Matteo Arnaldi .
- In the Wimbledon (his last tournament), Pella was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 92-ranked Roman Safiullin, 6-7, 4-6, 0-6.
- In his 60 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 24.4 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 13 matches on clay over the past year, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 27.2 games (24.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Pella has played 18 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 29.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.0% of those games.
- In eight matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Pella has averaged 26.4 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 46.9% of the games.
- This is the first time that Ruusuvuori and Pella have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.