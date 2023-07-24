In a match slated for Monday, Guido Pella (No. 229 in rankings) will take on Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 48) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.

Ruusuvuori is getting -225 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Pella (+175).

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Guido Pella Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Guido Pella Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 69.2% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Guido Pella -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Guido Pella Trends and Insights

Ruusuvuori last competed on July 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 6-2, 6-7 loss to No. 75-ranked Matteo Arnaldi .

In the Wimbledon (his last tournament), Pella was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 92-ranked Roman Safiullin, 6-7, 4-6, 0-6.

In his 60 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 24.4 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 13 matches on clay over the past year, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 27.2 games (24.7 in best-of-three matches).

Pella has played 18 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 29.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.0% of those games.

In eight matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Pella has averaged 26.4 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 46.9% of the games.

This is the first time that Ruusuvuori and Pella have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

