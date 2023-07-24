Ethan Quinn vs. Aleksandar Vukic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Truist Atlanta Open
In a match slated for Monday, Aleksandar Vukic (No. 83 in rankings) will meet Ethan Quinn (No. 434) in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
With -300 odds, Vukic is the favorite against Quinn (+225) for this matchup.
Ethan Quinn vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information
- Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: Atlantic Station
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Court Surface: Hard
Ethan Quinn vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Ethan Quinn
|Aleksandar Vukic
|+225
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|30.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|41.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.8
Ethan Quinn vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights
- Quinn came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open (his last match).
- In his most recent match on July 18, 2023, Vukic came up short 3-6, 6-7 against Li Tu in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.
- Quinn has played four matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Quinn has played two matches on hard courts over the past year, and 29.5 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Vukic has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.5% of the games.
- Vukic is averaging 23.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Quinn and Vukic have matched up in the last five years.
