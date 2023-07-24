In a match slated for Monday, Aleksandar Vukic (No. 83 in rankings) will meet Ethan Quinn (No. 434) in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

With -300 odds, Vukic is the favorite against Quinn (+225) for this matchup.

Ethan Quinn vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Ethan Quinn vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 75.0% chance to win.

Ethan Quinn Aleksandar Vukic +225 Odds to Win Match -300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

Ethan Quinn vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

Quinn came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open (his last match).

In his most recent match on July 18, 2023, Vukic came up short 3-6, 6-7 against Li Tu in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.

Quinn has played four matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Quinn has played two matches on hard courts over the past year, and 29.5 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches).

Vukic has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.5% of the games.

Vukic is averaging 23.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Quinn and Vukic have matched up in the last five years.

