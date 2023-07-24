In a match scheduled for Monday, Mayar Sherif (No. 38 in rankings) will meet Eva Lys (No. 164) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg.

In the Round of 32, Sherif is favored over Lys, with -400 odds against the underdog's +290.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Eva Lys vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Eva Lys vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mayar Sherif has an 80.0% chance to win.

Eva Lys Mayar Sherif +290 Odds to Win Match -400 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 39.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Eva Lys vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

Lys most recently played on June 28, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the match ended in a 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 131-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera .

In her most recent match in the semifinals of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open, Sherif was defeated 4-6, 6-4, 1-6 versus Qinwen Zheng.

Lys has played 19 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 19.3 games per match.

On clay, Lys has played two matches over the past year, totaling 16.0 games per match while winning 37.5% of games.

Sherif has averaged 21.7 games per match through her 35 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.7% of the games.

Sherif has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 18 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Lys and Sherif have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.