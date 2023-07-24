In the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open on Monday, Yannick Hanfmann (ranked No. 46) takes on Francisco Cerundolo (No. 20).

In the Round of 32, Cerundolo is the favorite against Hanfmann, with -165 odds compared to the underdog's +130.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 62.3% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Yannick Hanfmann -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the Nordea Open on July 22, 2023 (his most recent match), Cerundolo was defeated by Andrey Rublev 6-7, 7-6, 3-6.

Hanfmann last played on July 21, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 183-ranked Hamad Medjedovic.

In his 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Cerundolo has played an average of 25.9 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Cerundolo has played 30 matches on clay over the past year, and 25.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Hanfmann is averaging 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 57 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.8% of those games.

In 42 matches on clay courts in the past year, Hanfmann has averaged 22.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 55.0% of the games.

Cerundolo has put up a 3-0 record against Hanfmann. Their last match was a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory for Cerundolo in the French Open Round of 64 on June 1, 2023.

In eight total sets against each other, Cerundolo has won seven, while Hanfmann has secured one.

Cerundolo and Hanfmann have squared off in 78 total games, and Cerundolo has won more often, claiming 48 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Cerundolo and Hanfmann are averaging 26.0 games and 2.7 sets.

