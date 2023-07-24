Gael Monfils vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Truist Atlanta Open
Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 88) will meet Gael Monfils (No. 315) in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on Monday, July 24.
Against the underdog Monfils (+120), Kokkinakis is the favorite (-155) to advance to the Round of 16.
Gael Monfils vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information
- Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: Atlantic Station
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Court Surface: Hard
Gael Monfils vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Thanasi Kokkinakis has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Gael Monfils
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|45.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.2
Gael Monfils vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights
- Monfils is coming off a loss to Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the at the French Open, falling - (retired).
- In his most recent match on June 26, 2023, Kokkinakis came up short 5-7, 4-6 versus Leandro Riedi in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.
- Monfils has played nine matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.3 games per match (19.1 in best-of-three matches).
- Monfils has played 17.6 games per match (17.6 in best-of-three matches) in his five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In the past year, Kokkinakis has played 36 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.5% of the games. He averages 27.3 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.
- Through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kokkinakis has averaged 27.9 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.
- Monfils and Kokkinakis have met once dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International 1 semifinals. Monfils was victorious in that matchup 7-5, 6-0.
- Monfils and Kokkinakis have faced off in two sets against each other, with Monfils winning two of them.
- Monfils has the upper hand in 18 total games against Kokkinakis, claiming 13 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Monfils and Kokkinakis are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.
