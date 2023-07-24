Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 88) will meet Gael Monfils (No. 315) in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on Monday, July 24.

Against the underdog Monfils (+120), Kokkinakis is the favorite (-155) to advance to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Gael Monfils vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Gael Monfils vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thanasi Kokkinakis has a 60.8% chance to win.

Gael Monfils Thanasi Kokkinakis +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 45.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Gael Monfils vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

Monfils is coming off a loss to Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the at the French Open, falling - (retired).

In his most recent match on June 26, 2023, Kokkinakis came up short 5-7, 4-6 versus Leandro Riedi in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.

Monfils has played nine matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.3 games per match (19.1 in best-of-three matches).

Monfils has played 17.6 games per match (17.6 in best-of-three matches) in his five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Kokkinakis has played 36 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.5% of the games. He averages 27.3 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

Through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kokkinakis has averaged 27.9 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.

Monfils and Kokkinakis have met once dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International 1 semifinals. Monfils was victorious in that matchup 7-5, 6-0.

Monfils and Kokkinakis have faced off in two sets against each other, with Monfils winning two of them.

Monfils has the upper hand in 18 total games against Kokkinakis, claiming 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Monfils and Kokkinakis are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.