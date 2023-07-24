On Monday, Jason Jung (No. 281 in the world) faces Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46) in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Wolf is favored (-400) versus Jung (+280) .

Jason Jung vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

Round: Round of 32

Date: Monday, July 24

Venue: Atlantic Station

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Court Surface: Hard

Jason Jung vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has an 80.0% chance to win.

Jason Jung Jeffrey John Wolf +280 Odds to Win Match -400 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

Jason Jung vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Jung defeated Gabriel Diallo 4-6, 7-5, 7-6.

In his last match on July 6, 2023, Wolf came up short 3-6, 6-7, 0-6 against Alexander Bublik in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon.

Jung has played two matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 29.0 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Jung has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.0 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.4% of games.

In his 56 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Wolf is averaging 24.8 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.0% of those games.

In 38 matches on hard courts in the past year, Wolf has averaged 25.4 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 51.8% of those games.

Jung and Wolf have not played each other since 2015.

