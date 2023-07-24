Jil Teichmann (No. 124 ranking) will meet Erika Andreeva (No. 156) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Monday, July 24.

In the Round of 32, Teichmann is favored over Andreeva, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +180.

Jil Teichmann vs. Erika Andreeva Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Jil Teichmann vs. Erika Andreeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jil Teichmann has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jil Teichmann Erika Andreeva -250 Odds to Win Match +180 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Jil Teichmann vs. Erika Andreeva Trends and Insights

Teichmann is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 24-ranked Magda Linette, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Andreeva most recently played on July 20, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open and was taken down 7-6, 0-6, 2-6 by No. 74-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

Teichmann has played 22.6 games per match in her 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Teichmann has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 27.8 games per match.

Andreeva is averaging 23.5 games per match through her 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.3% of those games.

In 10 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Andreeva has averaged 22.3 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 48.9% of the games.

On June 8, 2023, Teichmann and Andreeva matched up in the WTA 125k La Bisbal D Emporda, Spain Women Singles 2023 Round of 16. Teichmann took home the victory 6-3, 6-2.

Teichmann and Andreeva have competed in two sets, and Teichmann has emerged with the edge, securing the win in all of them.

Teichmann and Andreeva have squared off in 17 total games, and Teichmann has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Teichmann and Andreeva have averaged 17 games and two sets per match.

