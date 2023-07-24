On Monday, John Isner (No. 126 in the world) takes on Dominik Koepfer (No. 87) in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Isner is favored (-160) in this match, compared to the underdog Koepfer, who is +125.

John Isner vs. Dominik Koepfer Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

John Isner vs. Dominik Koepfer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, John Isner has a 61.5% chance to win.

John Isner Dominik Koepfer -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 52 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48

John Isner vs. Dominik Koepfer Trends and Insights

Isner most recently hit the court on July 22, 2023 in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 4-6 loss to No. 190-ranked Alex Michelsen .

In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Koepfer went down 5-7, 3-6, 6-7 versus Oscar Otte.

Isner has played 27 matches over the past year across all court types, and 29.1 games per match (28.1 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Isner has played 20 matches over the past year, totaling 28.3 games per match (29.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.0% of games.

Koepfer has played 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.5% of those games.

Koepfer has averaged 23.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set through nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.4% of those games.

Isner and Koepfer have not played each other since 2015.

