On Monday, John Isner (No. 126 in the world) takes on Dominik Koepfer (No. 87) in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Isner is favored (-160) in this match, compared to the underdog Koepfer, who is +125.

John Isner vs. Dominik Koepfer Match Information

  • Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, July 24
  • Venue: Atlantic Station
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Court Surface: Hard

John Isner vs. Dominik Koepfer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, John Isner has a 61.5% chance to win.

John Isner Dominik Koepfer
-160 Odds to Win Match +125
61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4%
52 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48

John Isner vs. Dominik Koepfer Trends and Insights

  • Isner most recently hit the court on July 22, 2023 in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 4-6 loss to No. 190-ranked Alex Michelsen .
  • In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Koepfer went down 5-7, 3-6, 6-7 versus Oscar Otte.
  • Isner has played 27 matches over the past year across all court types, and 29.1 games per match (28.1 in best-of-three matches).
  • On hard courts, Isner has played 20 matches over the past year, totaling 28.3 games per match (29.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.0% of games.
  • Koepfer has played 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.5% of those games.
  • Koepfer has averaged 23.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set through nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.4% of those games.
  • Isner and Koepfer have not played each other since 2015.

