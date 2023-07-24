Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Ladies Open Lausanne
Patricia Maria Tig will take on Julia Riera (No. 143) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Monday, July 24.
With -1000 odds, Riera is the favorite against Tig (+550) in this matchup.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig Match Information
- Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Julia Riera has a 90.9% chance to win.
|Julia Riera
|Patricia Maria Tig
|-1000
|Odds to Win Match
|+550
|90.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|15.4%
|75.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|24.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig Trends and Insights
- Riera came up short 0-6, 6-7 against Simona Waltert in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).
- In her last match in the Round of 128 of the Australian Open, Tig lost 1-6, 6-4, 0-6 against Shuai Zhang.
- Riera has played six matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.5 games per match.
- Riera has played four matches on clay over the past year, and 24.5 games per match.
- Tig is averaging 19.5 games per match in her two matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 28.2% of those games.
- This is the first time that Riera and Tig have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.