Patricia Maria Tig will take on Julia Riera (No. 143) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Monday, July 24.

With -1000 odds, Riera is the favorite against Tig (+550) in this matchup.

Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Julia Riera has a 90.9% chance to win.

Julia Riera Patricia Maria Tig -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 75.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 24.4

Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig Trends and Insights

Riera came up short 0-6, 6-7 against Simona Waltert in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

In her last match in the Round of 128 of the Australian Open, Tig lost 1-6, 6-4, 0-6 against Shuai Zhang.

Riera has played six matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.5 games per match.

Riera has played four matches on clay over the past year, and 24.5 games per match.

Tig is averaging 19.5 games per match in her two matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 28.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Riera and Tig have matched up in the last five years.

