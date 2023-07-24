Kaja Juvan vs. Kaia Kanepi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hamburg
In a match slated for Monday, Kaia Kanepi (No. 93 in rankings) will take on Kaja Juvan (No. 149) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg.
Juvan has -155 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 against Kanepi (+120).
Kaja Juvan vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information
- Tournament: The Hamburg
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Kaja Juvan vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaja Juvan has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Kaja Juvan
|Kaia Kanepi
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|56
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44
Kaja Juvan vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights
- Juvan is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 201-ranked Despina Papamichail in Sunday's qualifying round.
- In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Kanepi was taken down in the Round of 128 by No. 12-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-7, 4-6.
- Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Juvan has played 21.5 games per match and won 52.6% of them.
- On clay, Juvan has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 21.3 games per match while winning 59.9% of games.
- Kanepi is averaging 23.5 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 48.2% of those games.
- In six matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Kanepi has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 42.4% of the games.
- This is the first time that Juvan and Kanepi have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
