In a match slated for Monday, Kaia Kanepi (No. 93 in rankings) will take on Kaja Juvan (No. 149) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg.

Juvan has -155 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 against Kanepi (+120).

Kaja Juvan vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Kaja Juvan vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaja Juvan has a 60.8% chance to win.

Kaja Juvan Kaia Kanepi -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Kaja Juvan vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights

Juvan is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 201-ranked Despina Papamichail in Sunday's qualifying round.

In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Kanepi was taken down in the Round of 128 by No. 12-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-7, 4-6.

Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Juvan has played 21.5 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

On clay, Juvan has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 21.3 games per match while winning 59.9% of games.

Kanepi is averaging 23.5 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 48.2% of those games.

In six matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Kanepi has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 42.4% of the games.

This is the first time that Juvan and Kanepi have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

