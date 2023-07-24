In the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 122-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova against No. 486 Kristina Kucova.

With -550 odds, Kuzmova is favored over Kucova (+350) for this match.

Kristina Kucova vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Kristina Kucova vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Viktoria Kuzmova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Kristina Kucova Viktoria Kuzmova +350 Odds to Win Match -550 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 37.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.5

Kristina Kucova vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

Kucova most recently competed on July 17, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix, and the match ended in a 5-7, 2-6 loss to No. 169-ranked Kaja Juvan .

Kuzmova is coming off a 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Kucova has played 19.6 games per match in her nine matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Kucova has played six matches over the past year, totaling 20.2 games per match while winning 47.1% of games.

Kuzmova has played 33 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 50.7% of those games.

In 20 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kuzmova has averaged 21.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 50.4% of those games.

Kucova and Kuzmova have not competed against each other since 2015.

