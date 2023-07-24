No. 204-ranked Lloyd Harris will face No. 128 James Duckworth in the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 32 on Monday, July 24.

Harris is favored (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Duckworth, who is +190.

Lloyd Harris vs. James Duckworth Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Lloyd Harris vs. James Duckworth Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 71.4% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris James Duckworth -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Lloyd Harris vs. James Duckworth Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Harris took down Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.

Duckworth made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 145-ranked Gijs Brouwer 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday.

In his 18 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Harris has played an average of 27.6 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Through five matches over the past year on hard courts, Harris has played 31.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.3% of them.

In the past 12 months, Duckworth has played 23 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.2% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

On hard courts, Duckworth has played 18 matches and averaged 25.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Harris and Duckworth have not played each other since 2015.

