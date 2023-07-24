Lloyd Harris vs. James Duckworth: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Truist Atlanta Open
No. 204-ranked Lloyd Harris will face No. 128 James Duckworth in the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 32 on Monday, July 24.
Harris is favored (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Duckworth, who is +190.
Lloyd Harris vs. James Duckworth Match Information
- Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 24
- Venue: Atlantic Station
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Court Surface: Hard
Lloyd Harris vs. James Duckworth Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Lloyd Harris
|James Duckworth
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|57
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43
Lloyd Harris vs. James Duckworth Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Harris took down Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.
- Duckworth made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 145-ranked Gijs Brouwer 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday.
- In his 18 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Harris has played an average of 27.6 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).
- Through five matches over the past year on hard courts, Harris has played 31.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.3% of them.
- In the past 12 months, Duckworth has played 23 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.2% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- On hard courts, Duckworth has played 18 matches and averaged 25.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- Harris and Duckworth have not played each other since 2015.
