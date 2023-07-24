No. 77-ranked Luca van Assche will take on No. 76 Alexandre Muller in the Hamburg European Open Round of 32 on Monday, July 24.

In this Round of 32 match against Muller (+110), van Assche is the favorite with -140 odds.

Luca van Assche vs. Alexandre Muller Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Luca van Assche vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Luca van Assche has a 58.3% chance to win.

Luca van Assche Alexandre Muller -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Luca van Assche vs. Alexandre Muller Trends and Insights

van Assche most recently hit the court on July 19, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open, and the match finished in a 2-6, 3-6 loss to No. 20-ranked Francisco Cerundolo .

In the Swiss Open Gstaad (his most recent tournament), Muller was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 94-ranked Dominic Thiem, 1-6, 6-7.

van Assche has played 25.9 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, van Assche has played an average of 23.8 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Muller is averaging 24.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.3% of those games.

Muller has averaged 21.8 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through 13 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

van Assche and Muller each have two wins in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on March 31, 2023, with van Assche finishing on top 6-2, 6-1.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between van Assche and Muller, each securing four sets against the other.

van Assche has won 41 games (52.6% win rate) against Muller, who has secured 37 games.

In their four matches against each other, van Assche and Muller are averaging 19.5 games and 2.0 sets.

