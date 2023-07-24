In the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Monday, Laura Siegemund (ranked No. 152) takes on Maja Chwalinska (No. 330).

In this Round of 32 match versus Chwalinska (+340), Siegemund is the favorite with -500 odds.

Maja Chwalinska vs. Laura Siegemund Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Maja Chwalinska vs. Laura Siegemund Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laura Siegemund has an 83.3% chance to win.

Maja Chwalinska Laura Siegemund +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

Maja Chwalinska vs. Laura Siegemund Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Chwalinska was defeated by No. 203-ranked Carole Monnet, 1-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round.

In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Siegemund was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 111-ranked Yanina Wickmayer, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6.

Through seven matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Chwalinska has played 21.9 games per match and won 49.0% of them.

Chwalinska has played two matches on hard courts over the past year, and 26.5 games per match.

Siegemund has averaged 22.5 games per match in her 35 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.2% of the games.

Siegemund has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Chwalinska and Siegemund have not played against each other.

