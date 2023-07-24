No. 100-ranked Marin Cilic will take on No. 148 Flavio Cobolli in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 32 on Monday, July 24.

With -160 odds, Cobolli is the favorite against Cilic (+125) in this match.

Marin Cilic vs. Flavio Cobolli Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Marin Cilic vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Flavio Cobolli has a 61.5% chance to win.

Marin Cilic Flavio Cobolli +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Marin Cilic vs. Flavio Cobolli Trends and Insights

Cilic last competed on October 31, 2022 in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Paris Masters, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 23-ranked Lorenzo Musetti .

Cobolli made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 172-ranked Zdenek Kolar 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday.

Cilic has played 24.3 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 20 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Cobolli is averaging 21.3 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.1% of those games.

Cobolli has averaged 21.6 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 15 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Cilic and Cobolli have not competed against each other.

