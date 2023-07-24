On Monday, Adrian Andreev (No. 216 in the world) faces Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida (No. 281) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023.

Compared to the underdog Pucinelli de Almeida (-110), Andreev is the favorite (-125) to get to the Round of 16.

Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Adrian Andreev Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Adrian Andreev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Andreev has a 55.6% chance to win.

Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida Adrian Andreev -110 Odds to Win Match -125 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Adrian Andreev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on July 11, 2023 (his most recent match), Pucinelli de Almeida was defeated by Nerman Fatic 0-6, 5-7.

In his last match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Andreev lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 versus Michael Mmoh.

In his four matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pucinelli de Almeida has played an average of 21.8 games (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Pucinelli de Almeida has played two matches over the past year, totaling 17.5 games per match (17.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 28.6% of games.

Andreev has averaged 22.4 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.2% of the games.

In four matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Andreev has averaged 19.8 games per match (19.8 in best-of-three matches) and 11.3 games per set, winning 49.4% of the games.

Pucinelli de Almeida and Andreev have not played each other since 2015.

