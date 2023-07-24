No. 105-ranked Maxime Cressy will face No. 190 Alex Michelsen in the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 32 on Monday, July 24.

In this Round of 32 match, Michelsen is favored (-115) versus Cressy (-110) .

Maxime Cressy vs. Alex Michelsen Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Maxime Cressy vs. Alex Michelsen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex Michelsen has a 53.5% chance to win.

Maxime Cressy Alex Michelsen -110 Odds to Win Match -115 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Maxime Cressy vs. Alex Michelsen Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open on July 18, 2023 (his most recent match), Cressy lost to Michelsen 7-6, 4-6, 5-7.

On July 22, 2023, Michelsen won his most recent match, 7-6, 6-4, over John Isner in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open.

Cressy has played 27.2 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Cressy has played an average of 26.6 games (25.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Michelsen has played 13 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.1% of the games. He averages 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

Through six matches on hard courts in the past year, Michelsen has averaged 21.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.

Cressy and Michelsen have met once dating back to 2015, in the Hall of Fame Open Round of 32. Michelsen won that match 6-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Michelsen has clinched two sets against Cressy (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Cressy's one.

Michelsen and Cressy have squared off in 35 total games, and Michelsen has won more often, securing 19 of them.

Cressy and Michelsen have matched up one time, averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

