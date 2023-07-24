Zizou Bergs (No. 175) will face Maximilian Neuchrist (No. 212) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 on Monday, July 24.

Against the underdog Neuchrist (+290), Bergs is the favorite (-450) to advance to the Round of 16.

Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Zizou Bergs Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

Round: Round of 32

Date: Monday, July 24

Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Location: Zug, Switzerland

Court Surface: Clay

Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Zizou Bergs Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zizou Bergs has an 81.8% chance to win.

Maximilian Neuchrist Zizou Bergs +290 Odds to Win Match -450 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 38.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.5

Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Zizou Bergs Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Swiss Open Gstaad on July 16, 2023 (his last match), Neuchrist lost to Jurij Rodionov 3-6, 4-6.

In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad, Bergs went down 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 versus Miomir Kecmanovic.

In his five matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Neuchrist has played an average of 24.2 games (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Neuchrist has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.9% of games.

Bergs is averaging 22.7 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 25 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.2% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Bergs has played 10 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Neuchrist and Bergs have not matched up on the court.

