In the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 225-ranked Stefano Travaglia versus Mika Brunold.

In this Round of 32 match versus Brunold (+300), Travaglia is favored to win with -500 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Mika Brunold vs. Stefano Travaglia Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mika Brunold vs. Stefano Travaglia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefano Travaglia has an 83.3% chance to win.

Mika Brunold Stefano Travaglia +300 Odds to Win Match -500 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 32.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mika Brunold vs. Stefano Travaglia Trends and Insights

Brunold is coming off a defeat to No. 118-ranked Jurij Rodionov, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 16 at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

In the Gonet Geneva Open (his previous tournament), Travaglia was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 39-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 5-7, 6-7.

Brunold has played 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) in his one match over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his one match on clay over the past year, Brunold has played an average of 20.0 games (20.0 in best-of-three matches).

Travaglia is averaging 19.3 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) in his six matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.3% of those games.

On clay, Travaglia has played three matches and averaged 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Brunold and Travaglia have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.