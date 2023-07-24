In the Round of 32 of the Hamburg on Monday, Julia Grabher (ranked No. 61) faces Miriam Bianca Bulgaru (No. 224).

Grabher is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Bulgaru, who is +175.

Miriam Bianca Bulgaru vs. Julia Grabher Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

Round: Round of 32

Date: Monday, July 24

Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Court Surface: Clay

Miriam Bianca Bulgaru vs. Julia Grabher Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Julia Grabher has a 69.2% chance to win.

Miriam Bianca Bulgaru Julia Grabher +175 Odds to Win Match -225 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Miriam Bianca Bulgaru vs. Julia Grabher Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bulgaru beat No. 176-ranked Emiliana Arango, 7-6, 7-5.

Grabher is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 defeat at the hands of No. 94-ranked Clara Burel in the Round of 32 at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

Bulgaru has played 20.0 games per match in her five matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Bulgaru has played five matches over the past year, totaling 20.0 games per match while winning 50.0% of games.

Grabher has played 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 47.7% of those games.

In 20 matches on clay courts in the past year, Grabher has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.6% of the games.

This is the first time that Bulgaru and Grabher have played in the last five years.

