In the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 145-ranked Dayana Yastremska versus No. 64 Mirra Andreeva.

Andreeva has -225 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Yastremska (+175).

Mirra Andreeva vs. Dayana Yastremska Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Mirra Andreeva vs. Dayana Yastremska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 69.2% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Dayana Yastremska -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Mirra Andreeva vs. Dayana Yastremska Trends and Insights

Andreeva is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 18-ranked Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6, in the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon.

Yastremska is coming off a 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 defeat to No. 52-ranked Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 16 at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

Andreeva has played 20.8 games per match in her 18 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Andreeva has played 10 matches on clay over the past year, and 18.6 games per match.

Yastremska has played 43 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 50.1% of those games.

Yastremska has averaged 21.4 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 14 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Andreeva and Yastremska have not competed against each other since 2015.

