In the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Monday, Diane Parry (ranked No. 90) takes on Mirra Andreeva (No. 64).

Andreeva is favored (-550) in this match, compared to the underdog Parry, who is +375.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Diane Parry Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Mirra Andreeva vs. Diane Parry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has an 84.6% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Diane Parry -550 Odds to Win Match +375 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 63.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.4

Mirra Andreeva vs. Diane Parry Trends and Insights

Andreeva is coming off a defeat to No. 18-ranked Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6, in the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon.

Parry last played on July 19, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open and was taken down 5-7, 6-3, 3-6 by No. 26-ranked Qinwen Zheng.

Andreeva has played 18 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.8 games per match.

On clay, Andreeva has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.6 games per match while winning 59.7% of games.

Parry is averaging 21.9 games per match through her 28 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 45.9% of those games.

Parry has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set in five matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

On June 1, 2023, Andreeva and Parry played in the French Open Round of 64. Andreeva took home the victory 6-1, 6-2.

Andreeva and Parry have matched up in two sets against on another, with Andreeva capturing two of them.

Andreeva and Parry have competed in 15 total games, and Andreeva has won more often, securing 12 of them.

Parry and Andreeva have squared off one time, and they have averaged 15 games and two sets per match.

