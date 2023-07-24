On Monday, Nao Hibino (No. 126 in the world) meets Yanina Wickmayer (No. 108) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open.

Compared to the underdog Hibino (+125), Wickmayer is the favorite (-160) to advance to the Round of 16.

Nao Hibino vs. Yanina Wickmayer Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Nao Hibino vs. Yanina Wickmayer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yanina Wickmayer has a 61.5% chance to win.

Nao Hibino Yanina Wickmayer +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Nao Hibino vs. Yanina Wickmayer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 5, 2023 (her last match), Hibino was defeated by Alize Cornet 2-6, 2-6.

Wickmayer is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss to No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Hibino has played 43 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.3 games per match.

Hibino has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Wickmayer is averaging 22.7 games per match in her 12 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.6% of those games.

Wickmayer is averaging 22.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set through six matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the only match between Hibino and Wickmayer dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Auckland, New Zealand Women Singles qualifying round, Hibino won 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.

Hibino and Wickmayer have matched up in three sets against each other, with Hibino capturing two of them.

Hibino and Wickmayer have competed in 28 total games, and Hibino has won more often, securing 15 of them.

In one match between Hibino and Wickmayer, they have played 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

