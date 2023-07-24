In the Hamburg Round of 32 on Monday, No. 197-ranked Noma Noha Akugue takes on No. 138 Laura Pigossi.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Pigossi (+110), Noha Akugue is favored with -145 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Laura Pigossi Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Laura Pigossi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Noma Noha Akugue has a 59.2% chance to win.

Noma Noha Akugue Laura Pigossi -145 Odds to Win Match +110 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Laura Pigossi Trends and Insights

Noha Akugue was defeated 2-6, 4-6 versus Taylor Townsend in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

In her last match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Pigossi went down 7-5, 6-7, 2-6 against Vera Zvonareva.

Noha Akugue has played eight matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.9 games per match.

Noha Akugue has played three matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.7 games per match.

In her 29 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Pigossi is averaging 19.8 games per match and winning 46.2% of those games.

On clay courts, Pigossi has played 14 matches and averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Noha Akugue and Pigossi have played once dating back to 2015, in the French Open qualifying round. Pigossi claimed victory in that match 7-6, 6-3.

In two total sets against each other, Pigossi has clinched two, while Noha Akugue has claimed zero.

Pigossi has captured 13 games (59.1% win rate) against Noha Akugue, who has secured nine games.

In their one match against each other, Noha Akugue and Pigossi are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.