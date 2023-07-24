Pedro Cachin (No. 90 ranking) will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 35) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open on Monday, July 24.

Davidovich Fokina is getting -165 odds to claim a win versus Cachin (+130).

Pedro Cachin vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Pedro Cachin vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 62.3% chance to win.

Pedro Cachin Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Pedro Cachin vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

In his last match on July 23, 2023, Cachin won 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the finals of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Davidovich Fokina most recently played on July 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open and was taken down 3-6, 4-6 by No. 159-ranked Jozef Kovalik.

Cachin has played 38 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 19 matches on clay over the past year, Cachin has played an average of 26.0 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Davidovich Fokina has averaged 26.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.8% of the games.

On clay, Davidovich Fokina has played 15 matches and averaged 25.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

Cachin and Davidovich Fokina have not competed against each other since 2015.

